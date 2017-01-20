In Pictures: Events, celebrations ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration
Mr Donald Trump touched down on Thursday at Washington's Joint Base Andrews, about 24 hours before he was to be sworn in as the 45th US president. The president-elect participated in a series of pre-inaugural rituals and celebrations, beginning with a reception at the Trump International Hotel he opened in downtown Washington last year and a concert in front of the Lincoln Memorial.
