In Pictures: Events, celebrations ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration

Mr Donald Trump touched down on Thursday at Washington's Joint Base Andrews, about 24 hours before he was to be sworn in as the 45th US president. The president-elect participated in a series of pre-inaugural rituals and celebrations, beginning with a reception at the Trump International Hotel he opened in downtown Washington last year and a concert in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

The Piano Guys perform at the Lincoln Memorial during an inaugural concert and show on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, on Jan 19, 2017.
The Piano Guys perform at the Lincoln Memorial during an inaugural concert and show on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, on Jan 19, 2017.PHOTO: NYTIMES
US President-elect Donald Trump stands on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial at the end of the concert a day before swearing in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, on Jan 19, 2017.
US President-elect Donald Trump stands on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial at the end of the concert a day before swearing in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, on Jan 19, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks on a stage at the Lincoln Memorial a day before swearing in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, on Jan 19, 2017.
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks on a stage at the Lincoln Memorial a day before swearing in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, on Jan 19, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
President-elect Donald Trump lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, on Jan 19, 2017.
President-elect Donald Trump lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, on Jan 19, 2017.PHOTO: NYTIMES
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, walk off a military airplane as they arrive the day before his inauguration at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on Jan 19, 2017.
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, walk off a military airplane as they arrive the day before his inauguration at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on Jan 19, 2017.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Audience members cheer for US President-elect Donald Trump on a stage at the Lincoln Memorial a day before swearing in as the 45th President of the United States, on Jan 19, 2017.
Audience members cheer for US President-elect Donald Trump on a stage at the Lincoln Memorial a day before swearing in as the 45th President of the United States, on Jan 19, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
People stand for the national anthem before US President-elect Donald Trump arrives at a Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington on Jan 19, 2017.
People stand for the national anthem before US President-elect Donald Trump arrives at a Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington on Jan 19, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Fireworks explode during the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration honoring U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on Jan 19, 2017.
Fireworks explode during the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration honoring U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on Jan 19, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
People attend the Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on Jan 19, 2017.
People attend the Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on Jan 19, 2017. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Toby Keith performs during a welcome celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on Jan 19, 2017.
Toby Keith performs during a welcome celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on Jan 19, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
A military band performs during a welcome celebration for US President-elect Donald Trump and wife Melania at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on Jan 19, 2017.
A military band performs during a welcome celebration for US President-elect Donald Trump and wife Melania at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on Jan 19, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Brad Arnold of the band 3 Doors Down performs at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, on Jan 19, 2017.
Brad Arnold of the band 3 Doors Down performs at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, on Jan 19, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
President-elect Donald Trump and family pose at the end of the inauguration concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on Jan 19, 2017.
President-elect Donald Trump and family pose at the end of the inauguration concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on Jan 19, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
US President-elect Donald Trump gestures during a welcome celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on Jan 19, 2017.
US President-elect Donald Trump gestures during a welcome celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on Jan 19, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a welcome celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on Jan 19, 2017.
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a welcome celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on Jan 19, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania take the stage with Vice President-elect Mike Pence (left) and his wife Karen at a pre-inauguration candlelight dinner in Washington, US on Jan 19, 2017.
US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania take the stage with Vice President-elect Mike Pence (left) and his wife Karen at a pre-inauguration candlelight dinner in Washington, US on Jan 19, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Campaign donors attend a pre-inauguration candlelight dinner with US President-elect Donald Trump at Union Station in Washington, US on Jan 19, 2017.
Campaign donors attend a pre-inauguration candlelight dinner with US President-elect Donald Trump at Union Station in Washington, US on Jan 19, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
US Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence wave during the candlelight dinner at Union Station in Washington, DC on Jan 19, 2017.
US Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence wave during the candlelight dinner at Union Station in Washington, DC on Jan 19, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
Published
2 hours ago
Topics: 