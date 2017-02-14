””

In Pictures: Evacuation over fears of breach at Oroville Dam

A discovery of a massive hole in an emergency spillway at North California's Oroville Dam has forced the evacuation of almost 200,000 residents in the area. Fearing a possible breach at the United States tallest dam, and flooding of communities downstream, the mandatory evacuation sent people scurrying to leave the area immediately.

The Oroville Dam releasing water down the main spillway in Oroville, California, on Feb 13, 2017. The spillway can release water at the rate of 100,000 cubic feet per second. PHOTO: AFP
A swing set sways from rushing water at Riverbend Park as the Oroville Dam releases water down the spillway in Oroville, California, on Feb 13, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Volunteer Chris Arden (left) keeping evacuee George Moody company in the main sanctuary of the Neighborhood Church of Chico in Chico, California, on Feb 13, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Evacuee Miguel Figueroa Jr. of Gridley, catches up on some reading at the Neighborhood Church of Chico in Chico, California, on Feb 13, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Water from the Oroville Dam Auxiliary Spillway at Lake Oroville continuing to flow toward the diversion pool of the Feather River on Feb 12, 2017. PHOTO: AFP/CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF WATER RESOURCES
Water utility workers working their way down to an eroded hillside to measure depth as rushing water discharges down a spillway as an emergency measure at the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California, on Feb 13, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Bags of rocks are seen in preparation for use in emergency measures at the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California, on Feb 13, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
The city of Oroville is empty after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the Lake Oroville Dam, on Feb 13, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
A girl sifting through donated clothing at a Red Cross relief center in Chico, California, on Feb 13, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
The Oroville Lake emergency spillway and the erosion damage below it is seen from the air on Feb 13, 2017. PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES
Police officers conferring as the Oroville Dam releases water down a spillway as an emergency measure , on Feb 13, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Crews working on a damaged section of the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California, on Feb 13, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
A house is seen surrounded by flood waters in Oroville, California, on Feb 13, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Riverbend Park is seen under flood water in Oroville, California, on Feb 13, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
A water utility worker looking towards discharging water as it is released down a spillway as an emergency measure at the Oroville Dam in California on Feb 13, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
