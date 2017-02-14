In Pictures: Evacuation over fears of breach at Oroville Dam
A discovery of a massive hole in an emergency spillway at North California's Oroville Dam has forced the evacuation of almost 200,000 residents in the area. Fearing a possible breach at the United States tallest dam, and flooding of communities downstream, the mandatory evacuation sent people scurrying to leave the area immediately.
