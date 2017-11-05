In Pictures: Donald Trump kicks off Asia tour in Japan
US President Donald Trump touched down in Japan on Sunday (Nov 5) for the first leg of his marathon Asia tour, where he enjoyed a golf date with PM Shinzo Abe after addressing American soldiers at the Yokota Air Base. Mr Trump's next stops include South Korea and China, with addressing the threat of North Korea high on the agenda.
