In Pictures: Donald Trump kicks off Asia tour in Japan

US President Donald Trump touched down in Japan on Sunday (Nov 5) for the first leg of his marathon Asia tour, where he enjoyed a golf date with PM Shinzo Abe after addressing American soldiers at the Yokota Air Base. Mr Trump's next stops include South Korea and China, with addressing the threat of North Korea high on the agenda.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One at US Air Force Yokota base in Fussa, Tokyo, on Nov 5, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk through an honour cordon after arriving at US Air Force Yokota base in Fussa, Tokyo, on Nov 5, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
US President Donald Trump holds a photograph of himself while First Lady Melania Trump looks on, as they greet attendees after arriving at US Air Force Yokota base in Fussa, Tokyo on Nov 5, 2017. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
US President Donald Trump preparing to deliver a speech at the US Air Force Yokota base in Fussa, Tokyo on Nov 5, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
US President Donald Trump puts on a flight jacket as he arrives to address members of US military services and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) at the US Air Force Yokota base in Fussa, Tokyo on Nov 5, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
US President Donald Trump addresses members of US military services and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) at the US Air Force Yokota base in Fussa, Tokyo on Nov 5, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks with members of US military services and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) at the US Air Force Yokota base in Fussa, Tokyo on Nov 5, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Supporters hold signs as they wait for US President Donald Trump outside Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan on Nov 5, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
US President Donald Trump (left) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he arrives for a luncheon at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan on Nov 5, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
US President Donald Trump (left) holds up a hat with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a luncheon at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan on Nov 5, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
US President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speak through interpreters as they sit down to lunch before a round of golf at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan on Nov 5, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
US First Lady Melania Trump (right) is welcomed by Japanese First Lady Akie Abe upon arriving at Mikimoto Ginza Main Store in the fashionable Ginza district of Tokyo on Nov 5, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
