In Pictures: Dogs showing off at New York's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds strutted their paws at the prestigious 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on Monday, Feb 13. The annual event saw close to 3000 canines and 200 breeds competing for the top prize.

A Bichon Frise stands on a grooming table in the benching area before competition at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on Feb 13, 2017.
Duffy, a Norwegian Elkhound, won the Hound group at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York City on Feb 13, 2017.
Toy Poodles being groomed before competition during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City, on Feb 13, 2017.
Beagles lining up in the judging area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on Feb 13, 2017.
A Brussels Griffon relaxing on its owner's lap backstage at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York City on Feb 13, 2017.
Chuckie, a Pekingese, won the Toy group at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Feb 13, 2017.
A Keeshond hugs its owner backstage at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York City on Feb 13, 2017.
Old english sheepdogs are groomed at Pier 94 during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Feb 13, 2017.
A Chinese Crested Powder Puff resting with Ms Kristen Riddley during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on Feb 13, 2017.
A handler is seen with a Dalmation in the judging ring during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on Feb 13, 2017.
Dogs are seen in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on Feb 13, 2017.
A bulldog resting before competing at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Feb 13, 2017.
A Yorkshire Terrier resting backstage before competing at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Feb 13, 2017.
A Standard Poodle is seen in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on Feb 13, 2017.
A Maltese sitting in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show in New York on Feb 13, 2017.
Cody, a Shih Tzu from Cleamont, Florida, sits in the benching area before competition at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on Feb 13, 2017.
A Rhodesian Ridgeback is embraced before competition during the 2017 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, New York on Feb 13, 2017.
Cullen, a Springer Spaniel from Charleston, South Carolina standing on a grooming table before competition at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on Feb 13, 2017.
