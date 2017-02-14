In Pictures: Dogs showing off at New York's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds strutted their paws at the prestigious 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on Monday, Feb 13. The annual event saw close to 3000 canines and 200 breeds competing for the top prize.
