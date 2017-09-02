In Pictures: Lights, song and dance kick off this year's Deepavali festivities
Activities to usher in the annual Deepavali festival have begun, with a street light-up ceremony in Little India on Saturday (Sept 2) officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean. Deepavali, popularly known as the Festival of Lights, is the most important of all Hindu festivals and celebrated by Hindus worldwide every year. It falls on Oct 18 this year. The light-up, which will end on Nov 12, sees Serangoon Road and Race Course Road adorned with at least 1.5 million bulbs. The Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association (LISHA), which organised the Light up Ceremony yesterday, also held the UTSAV Street Parade in Race Course Road, which saw 20 local and international arts groups performing. Other events include Theemithi on Oct 8, the ritualistic 4km walk across fire; and a Silver Chariot procession (Sept 23, at 7pm and Oct 9, at 9pm) from the 185-year-old Sri Mariamman Temple in South Bridge Road to Little India.
