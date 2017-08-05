In Pictures: Coffee and more at the Singapore Coffee Festival 2017
The second edition of the Singapore Coffee Festival, which is organised by The Straits Times and presented by DBS Bank, featured over 70 food and beverage booths as well as workshops and a barter market.
