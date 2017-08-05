””

In Pictures: Coffee and more at the Singapore Coffee Festival 2017

The second edition of the Singapore Coffee Festival, which is organised by The Straits Times and presented by DBS Bank, featured over 70 food and beverage booths as well as workshops and a barter market.

Visitors streaming in during the second day of the Singapore Coffee Festival on Aug 5, 2017. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Barter Market by Indigoism, where goods and services are bartered instead of money changing hands, at the Singapore Coffee Festival on Aug 5, 2017. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
A booth that trades drool stamps for drool stamps, artwork, drinks, pastries and coffee during Barter Market by Indigoism.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Barter Market by Indigoism, where goods and services are bartered instead of money, at the Singapore Coffee Festival on Aug 5, 2017. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
A booth that trades postcards to the future for funny jokes, dark secrets and coffee during at the Barter Market by Indigoism. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Coffee in a cone from The Coffee Academics.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Sonny Liew discusses his relationship with the NAC and his new work in progress with moderator Fiona Chan at the Singapore Coffee Festival on Aug 5, 2017. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Visitors at Level 1 of the Marina Bay Cruise Centre.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Visitors at Shiseido Cafe at Level 1 of the Marina Bay Cruise Centre.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Freelance artist Caleb Tan, also known as Bucketcaleb, trading his illustrations for costume jewelry, art materials, food and drinks at the Barter Market by Indigoism.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Straits Times artist Lee Chee Chew drawing on the graffiti wall on the second day of the Singapore Coffee Festival. ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG
Visitors at the Singapore Coffee Festival on Aug 4, 2017. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Visitors at the Sunset Wharf at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre on Aug 4, 2017. ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG
