In Pictures: Chocolate dresses, hats and bags at Belgian Chocolate Fair

Models showcase creations made by chocolatiers, pastry chefs and designers, at the Salon du Chocolat of Brussels (The Brussels Chocolate Fair), on Feb 10, 2017.

A model presenting a creation made of chocolate during a fashion show at the Chocolate fair, in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb 9, 2017. PHOTO: EPA


Two girls taking part in a show during the fourth edition of the Belgian Chocolate Fair (Salon du Chocolat) in Brussels on Feb 9, 2017. PHOTO: AFP 


A woman dressed with a chocolate dress taking part in a show during the fourth edition of the Belgian Chocolate Fair (Salon du Chocolat) in Brussels on Feb 9, 2017. PHOTO: AFP


A model presenting a creation made of chocolate during a fashion show at the Chocolate fair, in Brussels, Belgium,on Feb 9, 2017. PHOTO: EPA


A model dressed in an outfit made with chocolate presenting a creation at the Chocolate fair, in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb 9, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS


A model presenting a creation made of chocolate during a fashion show at the Chocolate fair, in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb 9, 2017. PHOTO: EPA

