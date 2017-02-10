In Pictures: Chocolate dresses, hats and bags at Belgian Chocolate Fair

A model presenting a creation made of chocolate during a fashion show at the Chocolate fair, in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb 9, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Two girls taking part in a show during the fourth edition of the Belgian Chocolate Fair (Salon du Chocolat) in Brussels on Feb 9, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
A model presenting a creation made of chocolate during a fashion show at the Chocolate fair, in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb 9, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
A model presenting a creation made of chocolate during a fashion show at the Chocolate fair, in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb 9, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
A woman dressed with a chocolate dress taking part in a show during the fourth edition of the Belgian Chocolate Fair (Salon du Chocolat) in Brussels on Feb 9, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
A model presenting a creation made of chocolate during a fashion show at the Chocolate fair, in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb 9, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
A model presenting a creation made of chocolate during a fashion show at the Chocolate fair, in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb 9, 2017. PHOTO: EPA