In Pictures: Chingay parade preview for 10,000 students

Despite persistent rain, a preview of this year's Chingay parade went on at the F1 Pit Building on Saturday (Jan 21). Some 10,000 students from 60 primary and secondary schools were treated to the show which featured local segments of the parade that will take place on Feb 10 and 11.

This year's parade, its 45th, features 8,000 performers in seven segments that look at Chingay in the past, present and future.
This year's parade, its 45th, features 8,000 performers in seven segments that look at Chingay in the past, present and future.ST PHOTO: TIFFANY GOH
Some 10,000 students from 60 primary and secondary schools were treated to the show which featured local segments of the parade that will take place on Feb 10 and 11.
Some 10,000 students from 60 primary and secondary schools were treated to the show which featured local segments of the parade that will take place on Feb 10 and 11.ST PHOTO: TIFFANY GOH
Some 10,000 students from 60 primary and secondary schools were treated to the show which featured local segments of the parade that will take place on Feb 10 and 11.
Some 10,000 students from 60 primary and secondary schools were treated to the show which featured local segments of the parade that will take place on Feb 10 and 11.ST PHOTO: TIFFANY GOH
Highlights include the recreation of a tiger float that first appeared in the 1974 parade, performances of home-grown Mandarin music wave xinyao, and a finale featuring laser lights, fireworks and other special effects.
Highlights include the recreation of a tiger float that first appeared in the 1974 parade, performances of home-grown Mandarin music wave xinyao, and a finale featuring laser lights, fireworks and other special effects.ST PHOTO: TIFFANY GOH
Highlights include the recreation of a tiger float that first appeared in the 1974 parade, performances of home-grown Mandarin music wave xinyao, and a finale featuring laser lights, fireworks and other special effects.
Highlights include the recreation of a tiger float that first appeared in the 1974 parade, performances of home-grown Mandarin music wave xinyao, and a finale featuring laser lights, fireworks and other special effects.ST PHOTO: TIFFANY GOH
Highlights include the recreation of a tiger float that first appeared in the 1974 parade, performances of home-grown Mandarin music wave xinyao, and a finale featuring laser lights, fireworks and other special effects.
Highlights include the recreation of a tiger float that first appeared in the 1974 parade, performances of home-grown Mandarin music wave xinyao, and a finale featuring laser lights, fireworks and other special effects.ST PHOTO: TIFFANY GOH
This year's parade, its 45th, features 8,000 performers in seven segments that look at Chingay in the past, present and future.
This year's parade, its 45th, features 8,000 performers in seven segments that look at Chingay in the past, present and future.ST PHOTO: TIFFANY GOH
This year's parade, its 45th, features 8,000 performers in seven segments that look at Chingay in the past, present and future.
This year's parade, its 45th, features 8,000 performers in seven segments that look at Chingay in the past, present and future.ST PHOTO: TIFFANY GOH
Members of the People's Association Youth Movement (PAYM) dressed for the weather in poncho costumes, inspired by the heavy downpour during last year's parade.
Members of the People's Association Youth Movement (PAYM) dressed for the weather in poncho costumes, inspired by the heavy downpour during last year's parade.ST PHOTO: TIFFANY GOH
Highlights include the recreation of a tiger float that first appeared in the 1974 parade, performances of home-grown Mandarin music wave xinyao, and a finale featuring laser lights, fireworks and other special effects.
Highlights include the recreation of a tiger float that first appeared in the 1974 parade, performances of home-grown Mandarin music wave xinyao, and a finale featuring laser lights, fireworks and other special effects.ST PHOTO: TIFFANY GOH
Highlights include the recreation of a tiger float that first appeared in the 1974 parade, performances of home-grown Mandarin music wave xinyao, and a finale featuring laser lights, fireworks and other special effects.
Highlights include the recreation of a tiger float that first appeared in the 1974 parade, performances of home-grown Mandarin music wave xinyao, and a finale featuring laser lights, fireworks and other special effects.ST PHOTO: TIFFANY GOH
This year's parade, its 45th, features 8,000 performers in seven segments that look at Chingay in the past, present and future.
This year's parade, its 45th, features 8,000 performers in seven segments that look at Chingay in the past, present and future.ST PHOTO: TIFFANY GOH
This year's parade, its 45th, features 8,000 performers in seven segments that look at Chingay in the past, present and future.
This year's parade, its 45th, features 8,000 performers in seven segments that look at Chingay in the past, present and future.ST PHOTO: TIFFANY GOH
This year's parade, its 45th, features 8,000 performers in seven segments that look at Chingay in the past, present and future.
This year's parade, its 45th, features 8,000 performers in seven segments that look at Chingay in the past, present and future.ST PHOTO: TIFFANY GOH
Published
1 hour ago
 
Topics: 