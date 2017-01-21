In Pictures: Chingay parade preview for 10,000 students
Despite persistent rain, a preview of this year's Chingay parade went on at the F1 Pit Building on Saturday (Jan 21). Some 10,000 students from 60 primary and secondary schools were treated to the show which featured local segments of the parade that will take place on Feb 10 and 11.
