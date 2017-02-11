””

In Pictures: Chingay parade 2017

The second edition of the Chingay parade on Saturday (Feb 11) evening was as spectacular as the one held the previous evening. Guests included President Tony Tan Keng Yam, his wife, Mrs Mary Tan, and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing. On Sunday, the public will also be able to view the parade floats up close at the Chingay Night Fiesta, which will be held in Chinatown. The event is in its 45th year.

President Tony Tan (centre) arriving on a float at Chingay 2017, accompanied by his wife, Mary (second from right), and Mr Chan Chun Sing (second from left), Minister in the Prime Minister's Office.
Performers at the second edition of the Chingay parade on Saturday (Feb 11) evening.
