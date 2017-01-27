In Pictures: Chinese New Year celebrations in Singapore through the years
The Chinese New Year is a major event in Singapore, with celebrations traditionally running from the evening before the first day to the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese calendar. Families gather for reunion dinners on the eve of Chinese New Year. Many Chinese offer prayers to various deities and ancestors over the 15-day period. Hongbao, or red packets, are handed out by married couples to their parents, single adults and children as tokens of blessing. People take the opportunity to dress to the nines, visit relatives, and enjoy auspicious dishes like yusheng. The Istana also opens its doors to the public during this holiday.
