In Pictures: Chinese New Year celebrations in Singapore through the years

The Chinese New Year is a major event in Singapore, with celebrations traditionally running from the evening before the first day to the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese calendar. Families gather for reunion dinners on the eve of Chinese New Year. Many Chinese offer prayers to various deities and ancestors over the 15-day period. Hongbao, or red packets, are handed out by married couples to their parents, single adults and children as tokens of blessing. People take the opportunity to dress to the nines, visit relatives, and enjoy auspicious dishes like yusheng. The Istana also opens its doors to the public during this holiday. Pictures curated by Simon Ker who was assisted by Doris Goh. Photographs can be purchased from the Information Resource Centre, tel: 63195726, 63195508

1953: Reunion dinners are traditionally held on Chinese New Year Eve when an entire family, spanning two or more generations, gather for a lavish meal, usually prepared at home.ST FILE PHOTO
1953: A night of revelry at a Chinese New Year Ball on Chap Goh Mei, held in aid of SATA. Chap Goh Mei marks the 15th and last day of the Chinese New Year celebrations.ST FILE PHOTO
1954: A woman praying in front of her family altar. Families usually pray to their ancestors at the family shrine before they sit down for the reunion dinner. ST FILE PHOTO: SAM KAI FAYE
1954: The elders give hongbao filled with money to the younger ones as a form of blessing during Chinese New Year. New notes, usually in even denominations, are used as it signifies new beginnings.ST FILE PHOTO: SAM KAI FAYE
1954: A lion dance in McCallum Street, featuring big-headed dolls, is a big draw for many, especially children.ST FILE PHOTO: SAM KAI FAYE
1958: In step with the festive mood, striking beauties in fashionable cheongsams enjoy their stroll down the Esplanade.ST FILE PHOTO: HAN HAI FONG
1960: Well-to-do Chinese may hire a band to provide music and entertainment for relatives and friends visiting during the Chinese New Year period.THE SINGAPORE FREE PRESS: CHEW BOON CHIN
1963: Events held on the last day of Chinese New Year, Chap Goh Mei, are well attended. Here, a large crowd gathers to watch a Chap Goh Mei procession in Geylang.ST FILE PHOTO: ALI YUSOFF
1967: Another favourite activity during the Chinese New Year holidays is a visit to Haw Par Villa, a theme park which boasts its "10 Courts of Hell" and figurines of characters from Chinese mythology.ST FILE PHOTO: WAN SENG YIP
1970: While children are not encouraged to gamble, an exception is made during Chinese New Year. Black Jack is an ever popular game.ST FILE PHOTO: WAN SENG YIP
1971: Children usher in the new year with a bang by letting off firecrackers. It is believed that the loud noises from the firecrackers would scare away evil spirits. But firecrackers were outlawed in Singapore under the Dangerous Fireworks Act in 1972.ST FILE PHOTO: MAK KIAN SENG
1971: Many people attend the extremely popular Istana open house in between their Chinese New Year visiting.ST FILE PHOTO: MAK KIAN SENG
2004: A perennial favourite among the crowds gathered at Chinatown is the countdown to the Chinese New Year and the fireworks display.ST FILE PHOTO: ENRIQUE SORIANO
2010: The wet weather is no dampener for these visitors at the Istana open house, in celebration of Chinese New Year.ST FILE PHOTO: RAJ NADARAJAN
2010: Long queues that form outside the casinos are similarly seen at lottery outlets across the island during Chinese New Year, with the jump in number of people hoping to cash in on their new year luck.ST FILE PHOTO: MUGILAN RAJASEGERAN
2013: The person who plants the first joss sticks into the urn at the temple just as the clock strikes midnight will be blessed with wealth, prosperity and luck in the new year, as it is believed.ST FILE PHOTO: RAJ NADARAJAN
2013: Chinese New Year is a time to splurge, especially on food. Huge hearty meals with family or friends bring brisk business for the local restaurants. Many restaurants offer special menus which include yusheng, abalone, and other dishes that symbolise "abundance".THE NEW PAPER: GARY GOH
2014: This portly man decked out as the God of Fortune, showers gold flakes on devotees, symbolising the spread of prosperity, at Loyang Tua Pek Kong Temple on Chinese New Year Eve. The God of Fortune, or cai shen ye, has always been a major crowd-puller.THE NEW PAPER: LATASHNI GOBI NATHAN
2014: For many, Chinese New Year and the tossing of yusheng or "lo hei" go hand in hand. Originally created in the 60s by four Singapore chefs, this dish of raw fish salad is now eaten everywhere in Singapore during Chinese New Year. Each ingredient mixed into a mound of colourful vegetables bears its own auspicious significance.LIANHE ZAOBAO: SEYU TZYY WEI CASEY
2015: Adding to the sights and sounds of Chinese New Year are lion dance performances. The mark of a good lion dance performance is in how natural it looks and its interactions with the audience. Cai qing, or “picking the greens” in Chinese, is a ritual in which lion dancers overcome obstacles to get a bunch of green vegetables which comes with a red packet.THE NEW PAPER: PHYLLICIA WANG
2015: The Chinese zodiac features 12 animals, with each one “ruling” for a year. Curious onlookers and believers alike can be seen gathering around such displays to read outlook and predictions for the new year, based on their individual zodiac signs. This is a well-kept tradition but one has to take the information from the geomancers in his or her stride, and work on observing the good and minimising the bad.THE BUSINESS TIMES: ARTHUR LEE
2016: Traditionally, mandarin oranges are presented to the elders with both hands as a sign of respect, and the younger person will also greet the elders with auspicious phrases. A pair of oranges symbolises double happiness.SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS: CHUAH CHIN HONG
2016: Standing out from the crowd is the God of Fortune at the River Hongbao 2016, held at Marina Bay. The carnival is one of several public attractions that has become very much a part of Chinese New Year celebrations today. ST FILE PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Published
1 hour ago
Topics: 