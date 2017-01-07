In Pictures: Chinatown lights up for the 2017 Chinese New Year celebrations

Chinatown has been officially lit up by President Tony Tan Keng Yam on Jan 7, 2017. 5,500 handcrafted lanterns, along with a 13m-tall rooster with outspread wings, have been installed in Chinatown to welcome the coming Year of the Rooster. The construction of the intricate lanterns took 1½ months, involving 40 craftsmen specially flown in from Sichuan province in China. The light up ends on Feb 25.

A 13m-tall rooster with outspread wings at the junction of Eu Tong Sen Street, New Bridge Road and Upper Cross Street installed in Chinatown to welcome the coming Year of the Rooster.
A 13m-tall rooster with outspread wings at the junction of Eu Tong Sen Street, New Bridge Road and Upper Cross Street installed in Chinatown to welcome the coming Year of the Rooster. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
5,500 handcrafted lanterns, along with a 13m-tall rooster with outspread wings, have been installed in Chinatown to welcome the coming Year of the Rooster.
5,500 handcrafted lanterns, along with a 13m-tall rooster with outspread wings, have been installed in Chinatown to welcome the coming Year of the Rooster.
5,500 handcrafted lanterns, along with a 13m-tall rooster with outspread wings, have been installed in Chinatown to welcome the coming Year of the Rooster.
5,500 handcrafted lanterns, along with a 13m-tall rooster with outspread wings, have been installed in Chinatown to welcome the coming Year of the Rooster.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Fortune God interacting with the public before the start of the Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations 2017 Official Light-Up and Opening Ceremony on Jan 7, 2017.
Fortune God interacting with the public before the start of the Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations 2017 Official Light-Up and Opening Ceremony on Jan 7, 2017. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
5,500 handcrafted lanterns, along with a 13m-tall rooster with outspread wings, have been installed in Chinatown to welcome the coming Year of the Rooster.
5,500 handcrafted lanterns, along with a 13m-tall rooster with outspread wings, have been installed in Chinatown to welcome the coming Year of the Rooster.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
5,500 handcrafted lanterns, along with a 13m-tall rooster with outspread wings, have been installed in Chinatown to welcome the coming Year of the Rooster.
5,500 handcrafted lanterns, along with a 13m-tall rooster with outspread wings, have been installed in Chinatown to welcome the coming Year of the Rooster.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Published
57 min ago
Topics: 