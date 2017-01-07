In Pictures: Chinatown lights up for the 2017 Chinese New Year celebrations
Chinatown has been officially lit up by President Tony Tan Keng Yam on Jan 7, 2017. 5,500 handcrafted lanterns, along with a 13m-tall rooster with outspread wings, have been installed in Chinatown to welcome the coming Year of the Rooster. The construction of the intricate lanterns took 1½ months, involving 40 craftsmen specially flown in from Sichuan province in China. The light up ends on Feb 25.
