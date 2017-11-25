In Pictures: ChildAid concert 2017

Saturday (Nov 25) night saw the finale of this year’s ChildAid concert organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times. The 90-minute show, An Amazing, Awesome Asian Adventure, featured more than 190 young performers, raising more than $2.1 million at the 13th edition of the annual charity concert. The funds will go to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BTBAF).

The India segment with the song Mustapha and Umbrella performed by Jyotsnaa Jayashanker, Aadeetiya Jayashanker, Jitterbugs Swingapore, ChildAid Dancers, Vaishnav Muralidharan on tabla and ChildAid Symphonettes.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Lilo Baier, 11, carried by Neo Le Yang, (in blue), 11, and Emiliano Cyrus, (in yellow) nine, while surrounded by the Kids Performing Academy of the Arts Show Group to a medley of songs known as the Rice Rice Baby Medley.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The finale of ChildAid's first musical featuring a cast of more than 190 talented young performers.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Gisele Chiam, nine, carried by dancers in the Hong Kong segment to the song Kowloon Hong Kong.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Dancers from The DanceSport Academy dancing to the song Japanese Rumba.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Dancers from the STEP Youth Crew dancing to the KPOP song Not Today as part of the South Korea performance segment.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Ryan Phuan, 10, and Kion Chew, (in red dress) nine, performing Getatan Jiwa and Hujan Tangah Hari on piano as part of the Malaysia segment. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
In the Indonesia segment, The Batam Kids - a group of children who came from Batam to audition for the musical - sing Bengawan Solo, accompanied by the ChildAid Choir and Dancers swaying in the background. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The India segment with the song Mustapha and Umbrella performed by Jyotsnaa Jayashanker, Aadeetiya Jayashanker, Jitterbugs Swingapore, ChildAid Dancers, Vaishnav Muralidharan on tabla and ChildAid Symphonettes.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The Hong Kong segment with the song Kowloon Hong Kong performed by Gisele Chiam, ChildAid Dancers and ChildAid Symphonettes.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The China segment with the song, The heart of the Motherland performed by ChildAid Choir, Martial House, Dance Inspiration and ChildAid Symphonettes.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The Malaysia segment with the song Getaran Jiwa and Hujan Tengah Hari by Syah Rizuan, Ryan Phuan and Kion Chew on piano, Timothy Chua on cello, Elizabeth Russell on flute and ChildAid Symphonettes.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The Taiwan sagment performed by Natanya Tan, Verlene Chew, Dance Inspiration and ChildAid Symphonettes.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The Indonesia segment with the song Bengawan Solo performed by The Batam Kids, ChildAid Choir, ChildAid Dancers and ChildAid Symphonettes.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The India segment with the song Mustapha and Umbrella performed by Jyotsnaa Jayashanker, Aadeetiya Jayashanker, Jitterbugs Swingapore, ChildAid Dancers, Vaishnav Muralidharan on tabla and ChildAid Symphonettes.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
