In Pictures: ChildAid concert 2017

Saturday (Nov 25) night saw the finale of this year’s ChildAid concert organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times. The 90-minute show, An Amazing, Awesome Asian Adventure, featured more than 190 young performers, raising more than $2.1 million at the 13th edition of the annual charity concert. The funds will go to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BTBAF).
