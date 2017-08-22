In Pictures: Chasing the total solar eclipse in the US
Droves of sky-gazers across North America stood captivated on Monday (Aug 21) as they witnessed the sun vanishing behind the moon in a rare total solar eclipse that swept the continent from coast to coast for the first time in nearly a century.
