In Pictures: Chasing the total solar eclipse in the US

Droves of sky-gazers across North America stood captivated on Monday (Aug 21) as they witnessed the sun vanishing behind the moon in a rare total solar eclipse that swept the continent from coast to coast for the first time in nearly a century.

Clouds clearing away in the minutes before the solar eclipse reached totality, seen from the observation tower atop Clingmans Dome on Aug 21, 2017. At 2,025m, it is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, the United States.PHOTO: REUTERS
The sky clearing in the minutes before the solar eclipse reached totality, seen from the observation tower atop Clingmans Dome on Aug 21, 2017. At 2,025m, it is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, the US.PHOTO: REUTERS
People watch the solar eclipse at totality on Aug 21, 2017, as the moon appears as a black dot in the middle of the sun. They are viewing from the observation tower atop Clingmans Dome, which, at 2,025m, is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee.PHOTO: REUTERS
The sun has just come out of the full eclipse over Grand Teton National Park on Aug 21, 2017, outside Jackson, Wyoming. Thousands of people have flocked to the Jackson and Teton National Park areas for the total solar eclipse.PHOTO: AFP
The sun in full eclipse over Grand Teton National Park on Aug 21, 2017, outside Jackson, Wyoming. PHOTO: AFP
Total solar eclipse enthusiast Rob Levitsky with his decorative protective eyewear in Madras, Oregon, on Aug 21, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
People watching the total solar eclipse at Big Summit Prairie ranch in Oregon's Ochoco National Forest, near the city of Mitchell, on Aug 21, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
American President Donald Trump looking up towards the solar eclipse, with First Lady Melania Trump by his side, from a balcony at the White House. PHOTO: WASHINGTON POST
Minor league baseball players Dash Winningham (left) and Justin Brantley (right), with the Columbia Fireflies, watch the solar eclipse at Spirit Communications Park on Aug 21, 2017, in Columbia, South Carolina.PHOTO: AFP
A family viewing the solar eclipse in the first phase of the total eclipse in Grand Teton National Park on Aug 21, 2017, outside Jackson, Wyoming. PHOTO: AFP
The Powell family, from Albany, New York, looking at the partial eclipse of the sun from a beach in Chilmark, Massachusetts, on Aug 21, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
Two girls lay on the ground to view the solar eclipse in the first phase of a total eclipse in Grand Teton National Park on Aug 21, 2017 outside Jackson, Wyoming.PHOTO: AFP
Mr Chan Kihung, who is from Hong Kong, preparing his eclipse viewing gear on Menan Butte on Aug 21, 2017, in Menan, Idaho. PHOTO: AFP
Lafiet McDade Jr, six, watching the end of the totality of the solar eclipse at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, on Aug 21, 2017. PHOTO: NYTIMES
From left: Ms Heather Downey, Ms Linda Balabuch and Mr Table Patton watch the solar eclipse with Mortise the dog in Newport, Oregon on Aug 21, 2017.PHOTO: NYTIMES
The Madison County Sheriff's mounted patrol watch the eclipse atop horses on Menan Butte on Aug 21, 2017, in Menan, Idaho. PHOTO: AFP
A composite image of the total solar eclipse seen from the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience on Aug 21, 2017, in Madras, Oregon. PHOTO: AFP
People looking at the 360-degree twilight during the total solar eclipse in Guernsey, Wyoming, on Aug 21, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
