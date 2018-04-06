In Pictures: Central American refugees, asylum seekers in Mexico

Over 1,000 migrants who currently make up the caravan have been camped in southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, after US President Trump vowed to send the military to secure the border. Mr Trump also threatened to axe the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) if Mexico did not stop the migrants.

US border patrol keeping watch in El Paso in New Mexico State in the United States, as seen from across the US-Mexico border fence in the Anapra valley near Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua State, Mexico, on April 5, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Central American refugees and asylum seekers, led by the non-profit humanitarian organisation Pueblo Sin Fronteras (People Without Borders), stand in line to meet with National Institute of Migration officials in the town of Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, on April 4, 2018.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A group of Central American refugees and asylum seekers take shelter at the Community Sports Center in the town of Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, on April 4, 2018.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A group of Central American refugees and asylum seekers hold an American flag bandanna while taking shelter at the Community Sports Center in the town of Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, on April 4, 2018.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Central American refugees and asylum seekers stand in line to meet with National Institute of Migration officials in the town of Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, on April 4, 2018.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A group of Central American refugees and asylum seekers lay on the ground at the Community Sports Center in the town of Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, on April 4, 2018.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Local residents give out food to a group of Central American refugees and asylum seekers, in the town of Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, on April 4, 2018. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A person dresses as a clown to entertain the children of Central American refugees and asylum seekers, at the Community Sports Center in the town of Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, on April 4, 2018.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A group of Central American refugees and asylum seekers use computers at a locals residents home in the town of Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, on April 4, 2018.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A group of Central American refugees and asylum seekers take shelter at the Community Sports Center in the town of Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, on April 4, 2018.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
