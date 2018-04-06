In Pictures: Central American refugees, asylum seekers in Mexico
Over 1,000 migrants who currently make up the caravan have been camped in southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, after US President Trump vowed to send the military to secure the border. Mr Trump also threatened to axe the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) if Mexico did not stop the migrants.
