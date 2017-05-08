””

In Pictures: Canadians battle rising floodwaters amid unusually persistent rainfall

With heavy rains persisting and waters still rising over much of waterlogged eastern Canada, the nation’s military on Sunday (May 7) tripled the number of troops urgently working to evacuate thousands of residents.

Canadian soldiers inspecting a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada.
Canadian soldiers inspecting a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada.PHOTO: REUTERS
Canadian soldiers placing sandbags outside a home in a flooded residential neighbourhood in Pierrefonds, Quebec, Canada.
Canadian soldiers placing sandbags outside a home in a flooded residential neighbourhood in Pierrefonds, Quebec, Canada.PHOTO: REUTERS
A resident removing his belongings from his home in Rigaud, Quebec, Canada.
A resident removing his belongings from his home in Rigaud, Quebec, Canada.PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents drinking beer while sitting in a flooded gazebo in Rigaud, Quebec, Canada.
Residents drinking beer while sitting in a flooded gazebo in Rigaud, Quebec, Canada.PHOTO: REUTERS
People rowing a boat in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada.
People rowing a boat in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada.PHOTO: REUTERS
A man placing sandbags outside a home in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada.
A man placing sandbags outside a home in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada.PHOTO: REUTERS
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (centre) helping to fill sandbags after a flooding in Terrasse-Vaudreuil, Quebec, Canada.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (centre) helping to fill sandbags after a flooding in Terrasse-Vaudreuil, Quebec, Canada.PHOTO: REUTERS
Marcel Theriault standing at his flooded home in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada.
Marcel Theriault standing at his flooded home in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada.PHOTO: REUTERS
A man paddling a canoe in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada.
A man paddling a canoe in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada.PHOTO: REUTERS
Marcel Theriault standing inside his flooded home in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada.
Marcel Theriault standing inside his flooded home in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jean-Francois Perrault (centre) and Julie Theriault (left) moving mattresses from a home in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada.
Jean-Francois Perrault (centre) and Julie Theriault (left) moving mattresses from a home in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. PHOTO: REUTERS
