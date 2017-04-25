In Pictures: Australian and New Zealand Army Corps Day 2017
Thousands across Australia attended dawn services and military parades to commemorate ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) Day, a day to honour the Australian and New Zealand army who fought at Gallipoli, Turkey, during World War I.
