In Pictures: Australian and New Zealand Army Corps Day 2017

Thousands across Australia attended dawn services and military parades to commemorate ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) Day, a day to honour the Australian and New Zealand army who fought at Gallipoli, Turkey, during World War I.

Defense forces veterans and active servicemen and women take part in an Anzac Day march through central Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, on April 25, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
Members of the Catafalque party guard the tumb of the unknown soldier at the Australian War Memorial during Anzac Day in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, on April 25, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
Female members of the Australian Air Force participate in the Anzac Day march at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, on April 25, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
Poppies are seen on the roll of honour at the Australian War Memorial during Anzac Day in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, on April 25, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
People wave Australian flags as they watch the Anzac Day parade in Sydney on April 25, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
War veterans and their family members march in the Anzac Day parade in Sydney on April 25, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Australian soldiers march in the Anzac Day parade in Sydney on April 25, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
A relative of a veteran carries a photograph as a tribute during the annual Anzac Day march through central Sydney, Australia, on April 25, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
A veteran looks at floral tributes and wreaths that have been laid at the Cenotaph before the start of the annual Anzac Day march through central Sydney, Australia, on April 25, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
A relative of a veteran carries a photograph as a tribute during the annual Anzac Day march through central Sydney, Australia, on April 25, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
A relative of a veteran carries a sign and photograph as a tribute during the annual Anzac Day march through central Sydney, Australia, on April 25, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
People attend the Dawn Service of Anzac Day in Sydney on April 25, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Te Wairua Tapu Choir from New Zealand sing 'Song of Sorrow', in Maori language, during the Anzac Day Dawn Service in Sydney on April 25, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
A member of the Australian Armed Forces and members of the public stand in front of a memorial message projected onto a building near the Cenotaph during the annual Anzac Day dawn service in Sydney, Australia, on April 25, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Veterans move wreaths and floral tributes after they had been laid around the Cenotaph during the annual Anzac Day dawn service in Sydney, Australia, on April 25, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
People walk past the Australian War Memorial at the end of the Anzac Day dawn service in Canberra, Australia, on 25 April 2017.PHOTO: EPA
The Anzac Day dawn service held by the Currumbin RSL is seen at Elephant Rock on Currumbin Beach, Gold Coast , Australia, on 25 April 2017.PHOTO: EPA
