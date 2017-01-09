In Pictures: Annual procession of the Black Nazarene in Philippines
The annual Catholic religious procession known as the 'Traslacion', is expected to see about two million devotees in Manila, Philippines, scrambling to touch an image of a 200-year-old statue of a dark-skinned Jesus, known as the Black Nazarene.
