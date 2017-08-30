In Pictures: 74th Venice International Film Festival
The 74th edition of the Venice International Film Festival opened at Venice Lido on Wednesday (Aug 30). Among the big name films to look out for are Victoria & Abdul, starring Dame Judi Dench as Queen Victoria, and Guillermo del Toro's fantastical fable, The Shape Of Water. Here is a look in pictures at the opening day.
