In Pictures: 74th Venice International Film Festival

The 74th edition of the Venice International Film Festival opened at Venice Lido on Wednesday (Aug 30). Among the big name films to look out for are Victoria & Abdul, starring Dame Judi Dench as Queen Victoria, and Guillermo del Toro's fantastical fable, The Shape Of Water. Here is a look in pictures at the opening day.

Italian actress Greta Scarano, member of the jury for the Luigi de Laurentiis Venice award for a debut film attends a photocall during the 74th Venice Film Festival on Aug 30, 2017 at Venice Lido.
Members of the jury for the Luigi de Laurentiis Venice award for a debut film (from left) British writer Geoff Andrew, Italian actress Greta Scarano, French firector Benoit Jacquot, Greek director Yorgos Zois, Albert Lee and Venice Film Festival Dire
Albert Lee, member of the jury for the Luigi de Laurentiis Venice award for a debut film attends a photocall during the 74th Venice Film Festival on Aug 30, 2017 at Venice Lido.
Actor Matt Damon gestures as he poses during a photocall for the movie Downsizing at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Aug 30, 2017.
French director Rebecca Zlotowski attends a photocall of one of the four jury section, Orizzonti, at the 74th Venice Film Festival on Aug 30, 2017 at Venice Lido.
Screenwriter Andres Duprat attends a photocall of one of the four jury section, Orizzonti, at the 74th Venice Film Festival on Aug 30, 2017 at Venice Lido.
(left to right) Italian actor Thomas Trabacchi, Romanian actress Anamaria Marinca, British actress Karina Fernandez, and Danish actress Trine Dyrholm pose during a photocall for Nico, 1988, at the 74th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Ve
Italian director Susanna Nicchiarelli poses during a photocall for Nico, 1988, at the 74th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, on Aug 30, 2017.
British actress Karina Fernandez poses during a photocall for Nico, 1988, at the 74th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, on Aug 30, 2017.
British actor John Gordon Sinclair poses during a photocall for Nico, 1988, at the 74th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, on Aug 30. 2017.
Italian actor Thomas Trabacchi poses during a photocall for Nico, 1988, at the 74th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, on Aug 30, 2017.
(left to right) French actor Sandor Funtek, Italian director Susanna Nicchiarelli, Danish actress Trine Dyrholm, British actor John Gordon Sinclair, Romanian actress Anamaria Marinca, British actress Karina Fernandez, and Italian actor Thomas Trabacc
Actor Hong Chau poses during a photocall for the movie Downsizing, at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Aug 30, 2017.
French actor Sandor Funtek poses during a photocall for Nico, 1988 at the 74th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, on Aug 30, 2017.
Members of the Venice VR jury , US director John Landis (left) and Italian director and actor Ricky Tognazzi (right) pose during a photocall of the jury Venice VR at the 74th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, on Aug 30, 201
Member of the Venezia 74 jury section Taiwanese-Hong Kong film director and photographer Yonfan poses during a photocall at the 74th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, on Aug 30, 2017.
British director Edgar Wright attends a photocall of the jury of the 74th Venice Film Festival on Aug 30, 2017 at Venice Lido.
US actress and president of the jury section, Annette Bening, attends a photocall of the jury of the 74th Venice Film Festival on Aug 30, 2017 at Venice Lido.
French actress Anna Mouglalis attends a photocall of the jury of the 74th Venice Film Festival on Aug 30, 2017 at Venice Lido.
Italian actress Jasmine Trinca attends a photocall of the jury of the 74th Venice Film Festival on Aug 30, 2017 at Venice Lido.
Member of the 74th Venice Film Festival jury, actor Rebecca Hall poses during a photocall at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Aug 30, 2017.
From left : actress Rebecca Hall, actress and president of the jury section Annette Bening, French actress Anna Mouglalis and Italian actress Jasmine Trinca pose during a photocall of the jury section Annete Bening of the 74th Venice Film Festival on
From left : Venice Biennale President Paolo Baratta, Hungarian director Ildiko Enyedi, director Yonfan, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, Mexican director Michel Franco, British director Edgar Wright, actress and president of the jury section Annette B
Belgian director Fien Troch attends a photocall of one of the four jury section, Orizzonti at the 74th Venice Film Festival on Aug 30, 2017 at Venice Lido.
Italian Gianni Amelio, president, attends a photocall of one od the four jury, Orizzonti, at the 74th Venice Film Festival on Aug 30, 2017 at Venice Lido.
British director Mark Cousins attends a photocall of one of the four jury, Orizzonti, at the 74th Venice Film Festival on Aug 30, 2017 at Venice Lido.
From left : French director Rebecca Zlotowski, US director Ami Canaan Mann, screenwriter Andres Duprat, president of one of the four jury section, Orizzonti Gianni Amelio, British director Mark Cousins, Belgian director Fien Troch and Iranian directo
Iranian director Rakhshan Bani Etemad attends a photocall of the jury Orizzonti, at the 74th Venice Film Festival on Aug 30, 2017 at Venice Lido.
Members of the Venezia 74 jury (2nd left to right) Ildiko Enyedi, Yonfan, Jasmine Trinca, Michel Franco, Edgar Wright, Annette Bening, David Stratton, Rebecca Hall, Anna Mouglalis and Festival Director Alberto Barbera pose with Venice Biennale Presid
US actress Kristen Wiig arrives at Lido Beach for the 74th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, on Aug 30, 2017.
US actor Matt Damon arrives at the Excelsior Hotel during the 74th Venice Film Festival on Aug30, 2017 at Venice Lido.
Brazilian model Izabel Goulart poses at Lido Beach for the 74th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, on Aug 30, 2017.
Brazilian model Izabel Goulart poses for photographers as she arrives at the Excelsior Hotel during the 74th Venice Film Festival on Aug 30, 2017 at Venice Lido.
Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana poses for photographers as she arrives at the Excelsior Hotel during the 74th Venice Film Festival on Aug 30, 2017 at Venice Lido.
US director Alexander Payne arrives at the Lido Beach for the 74th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, on Aug 30, 2017.
