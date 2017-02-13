In Pictures: 70th annual British Academy Film Awards
The Baftas, the British equivalent of the Oscars, was held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Feb 12. The critically-acclaimed musical La La Land continued its sweep of awards, netting five trophies in the evening, including an award for Best Actress for Emma Stone.
