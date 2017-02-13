””

In Pictures: 70th annual British Academy Film Awards

The Baftas, the British equivalent of the Oscars, was held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Feb 12. The critically-acclaimed musical La La Land continued its sweep of awards, netting five trophies in the evening, including an award for Best Actress for Emma Stone.

Emma Stone holds the award for leading Actress for La La Land at the Baftas.PHOTO: REUTERS
Actor Casey Affleck poses with the award for a Leading Actor for his work on the film Manchester By The Sea at the Bafta British Academy Film Awards. PHOTO: AFP
Actor and film-maker Mel Brooks (centre) poses with the Bafta Fellowship Award with presenters US actor Nathan Lane (left) and British actor Simon Pegg (right). PHOTO: AFP
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the Baftas. PHOTO: REUTERS
British actress and award presenter Thandie Newton poses in the winner's room at the Bafta British Academy Film Awards. PHOTO: AFP
British actor and presenter Eddie Redmayne poses in the winner's area at the Bafta British Academy Film Awards. PHOTO: AFP
American actress Viola Davis poses with the award for Best Supporting Actress for her work on the film Fences. PHOTO: AFP
Spanish actress Penelope Cruz arrives for the 70th annual British Academy Film Awards.PHOTO: EPA
Director Kenneth Lonergan poses with the award for an Original Screenplay for the film Manchester By The Sea.PHOTO: AFP
French actress Isabelle Huppert arrives for the Baftas. PHOTO: REUTERS
Director Ron Howard arrives with his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard for the Bafta British Academy Film Awards. PHOTO: REUTERS
Dev Patel holds the award for best Supporting Actor, Lion at the 2017 Baftas.PHOTO: REUTERS
British actors Daisy Ridley (left) and Luke Evans (right) pose in the press room for the Baftas.PHOTO: EPA
British author J. K. Rowling arrives for the Baftas. PHOTO: REUTERS
