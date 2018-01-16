In Pictures: 49th NAACP Image awards

Luminaries arrive on the red carpet for the 49th NAACP Image Awards, held at Pasadena's Civic Auditorium on Monday night (Jan 15). The annual awards are presented by the American National Association for the Advancement of Colored People for outstanding people of colour in film, television, music and literature.

Oscar winning actress Halle Berry poses on the red carpet for the NAACP awards.PHOTO: REUTERS
Actor Laurence Fishburne takes on the chang pao (traditional Chinese long robe for men). PHOTO: REUTERS
Singer Andra Day on the other hand opts for beaded pins for her slicked back take on a flapper girl do. PHOTO: REUTERS
From left: Star of Black-ish Marsai Martin, actor Lonnie Chavis and actress Yara Shahidi arrive for the NAACP awards. PHOTO: REUTERS
Actor Danny Glover and his guest arrive on the red carpet. PHOTO: REUTERS
Actor Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca King-Crews arrive on the red carpet. PHOTO: REUTERS
From left: Rapper Common, actors Omari Hardwick and Tristan Wilds pose for the cameras. PHOTO: REUTERS
It's all about the big hair (from left): Actress Tanika Ray, hip hop singer Niatia Jessica Kirkland Lil Mama and Scandal star Kerry Washington go with different takes on the Afro. PHOTO: REUTERS
Actor-singer Jussie Smollett (left) with his sister Jurnee Smollett on the red carpet for the NAACP awards. PHOTO: REUTERS
Actress Logan Browning, known for playing Sasha in Bratz: The Movie arrives on the red carpet. PHOTO: REUTERS
Singer Somi and actresses Laverne Cox and Tichina Arnold pose for the cameras on the red carpet.PHOTO: REUTERS
