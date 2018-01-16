In Pictures: 49th NAACP Image awards

Luminaries arrive on the red carpet for the 49th NAACP Image Awards, held at Pasadena's Civic Auditorium on Monday night (Jan 15). The annual awards are presented by the American National Association for the Advancement of Colored People for outstanding people of colour in film, television, music and literature.
