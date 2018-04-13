In Pictures: 2018 World Press Photo

Agence France-Presse photographer Ronaldo Schemidt won the prestigious 2018 World Press Photo of the Year Award on Thursday (April 12) with a fiery image of a masked Venezuelan protester which judges said symbolised a country "burning". AFP also scooped other awards, with London-based stringer Oliver Scarff taking first prize in the Sports-Singles category and Caracas-based AFP photographer Juan Barreto coming third in the Spot News-Stories category.
