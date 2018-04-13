In Pictures: 2018 World Press Photo

Agence France-Presse photographer Ronaldo Schemidt won the prestigious 2018 World Press Photo of the Year Award on Thursday (April 12) with a fiery image of a masked Venezuelan protester which judges said symbolised a country "burning". AFP also scooped other awards, with London-based stringer Oliver Scarff taking first prize in the Sports-Singles category and Caracas-based AFP photographer Juan Barreto coming third in the Spot News-Stories category.

This file photo taken on Feb 28, 2017 of competitors from the opposing teams, the Up'ards and the Down'ards, reach for the ball during the annual Royal Shrovetide Football Match in Ashbourne, northern England, by British AFP photographer Oliver Scarff won 1st prize in the Sport Singles category in the World Press Photo 2018 contest in Amsterdam on April 12, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
This file photo taken on May 3, 2017 of a demonstrator catching fire during clashes with riot police within a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, by AFP Venezuelan photographer Ronaldo Schemidt won the World Press Photo picture of the Year 2018 award and 1st prize in the Spot News Singles category in Amsterdam on April 12, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Winning image of World Press Photo 2018 for General News Singles taken by Richard Tsong-Taatarii shows John Thompson being embraced after speaking out at a memorial rally for his close friend Philando Castile, two days after police officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted of all charges in the shooting of Castile, in St Anthony Village, Minnesota, US, on June 18, 2017PHOTO: REUTERS
Third-placed image of World Press Photo 2018 contest for Spot News Singles taken by Goran Tomasevic shows an Iraqi Special Forces soldier some moments after shooting dead a suspected suicide bomber, during the offensive to retake Mosul, Iraq on March 3, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Third-placed image of World Press Photo 2018 contest for General News Singles taken by Md Masfiqur Akhtar Sohan shows a group of Rohingya at the Leda makeshift settlement, who watch as houses burn just across the border in Myanmar, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on Sept 9, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Second-placed series of images of World Press Photo 2018 contest for General News Stories taken by Kevin Frayer shows Rohingya refugees carrying their belongings after fleeing Myanmar, as they walk on the Bangladesh side of the Naf River, Bangladesh on Oct 2, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Second-placed image of World Press Photo 2018 contest for Spot News Singles taken by Ryan M. Kelly shows people being thrown into the air as a car plows into a group of protesters demonstrating against a 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville in Virginia, US, on Aug 12, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Third-placed series of images of World Press Photo 2018 contest for Spot News Stories taken by Juan Barreto shows Victor Salazar catching fire after a motorcycle explodes, during a street protest in Caracas, Venezuela on May 3, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Winning series of images of World Press Photo 2018 contest for Spot News Stories taken by David Becker shows police outside the concert grounds after a gunman opened fire on concertgoers at the Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas, US, on Oct 1, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
A handout photo made available by World Press Photo Organisation shows a picture of photographer Kadir van Lohuizen that wins the 1st prize of the 'Environment - Stories' category in the World Press Photo 2018 Contest as it was announced by World Press Photo on April 12, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A handout photo made available by World Press Photo organisation shows a picture of photographer Jesco Denzel, that wins the 1st prize of the 'Contemporary Issues - Singles' category in the World Press Photo 2018 Contest as it was announced by World Press Photo on April 12, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A handout photo made available by World Press Photo organisation shows a picture by photographer Alain Schroeder that wins the 1st prize of the 'Sports - Stories' category in the World Press Photo 2018 Contest as it was announced by World Press Photo on April 12, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A handout photo made available by World Press Photo organisation shows a picture of photographer Heba Khamis that wins the 1st prize of the 'Contemporary Issues - Stories' category in the World Press Photo 2018 Contest as it was announced by World Press Photo on April 12, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A handout photo made available by World Press Photo organisation shows a picture of photographer Neil Aldrige that wins the 1st prize of the 'Environment - Singles' category in the World Press Photo 2018 Contest as it was announced by World Press Photo on April 12, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A handout photo made available by World Press Photo organisation shows a picture by photographer Ivor Prickett that wins the 1st prize of the 'General News - Stories' category in the World Press Photo 2018 Contest as it was announced by World Press Photo on April 12, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A handout photo made available by World Press Photo organisation shows a picture by photographer Patrick Brown that wins the 1st prize of the 'General News - Singles' category in the World Press Photo 2018 Contest as it was announced by World Press Photo on April 12, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A handout photo made available by World Press Photo organisation shows a picture by photographer Corey Arnold that wins the 1st prize of the 'Nature - Singles' category in the World Press Photo 2018 Contest as it was announced by World Press Photo on April 12, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A handout photo made available by World Press Photo organisation shows a picture by photographer Magnus Wennman that wins the 1st prize of the 'People - Singles' category in the World Press Photo 2018 Contest as it was announced by World Press Photo on April 12, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A handout photo made available by World Press Photo (WPP) organisation shows a picture by photographer Ami Vitale that wins the 1st prize of the 'Nature - Stories' category in the World Press Photo 2018 Contest as it was announced by World Press Photo on April 12, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A handout photo made available by World Press Photo organisation shows a picture by photographer Carla Kogelman that wins the 1st prize of the 'Long-Term Projects' category in the World Press Photo 2018 Contest as it was announced by World Press Photo on April 12, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Picture nominated for the Picture of the Year at the World Press photo contest shows an unidentified young boy, who was carried out of the last ISIS-controlled area in the Old City by a man suspected of being a militant, and is cared for by Iraqi Special Forces soldiers.PHOTO: REUTERS
Picture nominated for the Picture of the Year and People-Singles at World Press Photo contest shows a girl named Aisha, 14, standing for a portrait in Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria. PHOTO: REUTERS
Picture nominated for the World Press photo of the year award shows civilians who had remained in west Mosul during the battle to retake the city, lined up for an aid distribution in the Mamun neighbourhood. PHOTO: REUTERS
Picture nominated for the World Press Photo of the Year shows a passerby comforting an injured woman lying on the pavement after Khalid Masood drove his car into pedestrians killing four in addition to a police officer at Westminster Bridge in London, Britain, on March 22, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
