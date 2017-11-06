Images from past throw light on a revolution

The city of St Petersburg put on a spectacular light show to mark the 100th anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution.

People watched a 3D light show featuring images of the family of the last Russian Czar Nicholas II at Dvortsovaya Square on Saturday.

The light show also featured a 13-minute video depicting key events and figures in the history of Russia, as well as the country's landmark buildings. Dvortsovaya Square was the scene of some of the events of the 1917 revolution.

The Bolsheviks, led by Vladimir Lenin, helped bring about the end of the Romanov dynasty and centuries of Russian imperial rule, and paved the way for the creation of the communist Soviet Union.