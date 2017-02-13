Holy touch on holy day

A devotee, dwarfed by the fingers of a Buddha statue, praying on the annual Makha Bucha Day last Saturday in Ang Thong, Thailand.

One of Buddhism's holiest days, Makha Bucha falls on the full-moon night of the third lunar month, said The Guardian. It commemorates the day that the Buddha gave the first sermon on the essence of Buddhism to 1,250 monk disciples.

On Makha Bucha Day, people flock to temples and venerate the Buddha as well as pray for blessedness, said Xinhua.