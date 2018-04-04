Heartening show of London's resilience

A piece of street art has been created in London to commemorate the victims of a terror attack in the British capital.

Painted late last month by British-born Australian artist James Cochran, it features eight hearts, one for each person who was killed when attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, then launched a knife attack in Borough Market on June 3 last year.

"The terror attacks shocked everyone who loves our city," Mr Cochran told British media. "It is a great honour to be able to create a lasting image to the memory of those who lost their lives and to the resilience and spirit of London."

The painting is located under one of Network Rail's arches on Stoney Street, Southwark, near Borough Market, and took three days to complete.