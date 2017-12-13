Healing camels head to toe

Camels, such as this one which is being prepped for foot surgery, get first-class medical treatment at the Dubai Camel Hospital in Al Marmoum.

The hospital, which was opened in 1990, tends to camel ailments ranging from racing injuries such as bone fractures to upset stomachs.

Built at a cost of 40 million dirham (S$14.9 million), it is equipped with the latest technologies and equipment, according to the Gulf News daily.

Most of the camels treated at the hospital belong to the royal family, but it also receives referral cases from other parts of the United Arab Emirates and the world, reported Khaleej Times.