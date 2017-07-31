””

Heading to the paddock club

Privately owned horses at the Singapore Polo Club grazing in a paddock on a little hill next to Jalan Mashhor, which overlooks the Bukit Brown cemetery, at 5.21pm. This photograph was shot using the Leica SL mirrorless digital camera with the Leica APO-Vario-Elmarit-SL 90-280mm f/2.8-4 lens.

