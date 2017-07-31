Heading to the paddock club
With 24 hours to discover Singapore, what would be the sights to see? The Straits Times Picture Desk partners with Leica to uncover unique moments in this weekly photo series.
Privately owned horses at the Singapore Polo Club grazing in a paddock on a little hill next to Jalan Mashhor, which overlooks the Bukit Brown cemetery, at 5.21pm. This photograph was shot using the Leica SL mirrorless digital camera with the Leica APO-Vario-Elmarit-SL 90-280mm f/2.8-4 lens.
