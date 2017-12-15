Hanging on to tradition

The rows of fish hung up to dry at a processing facility near Hangzhou, China, point to the high demand for this delicacy.

Drying is an age-old method of preservation, which had offered people more variety of food, especially during winter.

The practice still continues, but with modern infrastructure allowing food items to be delivered around the world, more people now have access to such local flavours.

In Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province in east China, food processing is one of the industries that has proved fruitful, offering an important source of income for the city's residents.

Demand for dried fish usually surges around Chinese New Year, as fish is considered an important part of the feasts prepared during the celebrations.