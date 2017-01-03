Green light to cross lake

Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei province, boasts a green belt with a difference.

Across the Donghu Lake is a network of 28.7km-long pathways for pedestrians and cyclists.

Termed as "world-class greenways", these allow residents to get closer to nature.

The facilities were officially opened last Wednesday, reported Xinhua news agency.

Donghu Lake, also known as East Lake, was separated from the Yangtze River in 1957. It covers an area of 88 sq km and gets more than a million visitors every year.

However, lately, the lake has been plagued by environmental problems, with thousands of tonnes of waste water being dumped into it.