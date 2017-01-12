Good buy and goodbye

"No more chocolate? No more milk?" two-year-old Ryder Koh noted in disappointment when Mr Foo Kee See, 78, also known as Uncle Bread, opened the rear door of his van.

After plying his mobile provisions trade for 55 years in Serangoon Gardens and Seletar Hills Estate, he called it a day yesterday.

The certificate of entitlement for the 17-year-old Toyota Hi-Ace, which he sells provisions out of, is expiring and the dark green vehicle will be heading for the scrapyard.

His final round of the two estates yesterday ended 11/2 hours later than usual as his regular customers were waiting eagerly to bid farewell to him.

Mr Foo received many hugs, hongbao, bottles of chicken essence, a box of bird's nest and even clothes.

His customers also helped to buy many of the goods in his van so that he would not have too much stock left over.

As for Ryder, Uncle Bread managed to find two packets of Oreo cookies for him.

Wang Hui Fen