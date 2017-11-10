Gold for S'pore at 'Olympics of Orchids'

A breathtaking spectacle of 3,600 orchids of 76 different varieties, including Singapore's national flower, clinched gold at the 22nd World Orchid Conference on Wednesday, known as the "Olympics of Orchids".

Called In A Cavern, In A Canyon, the display by Gardens by the Bay also bagged a Best of Show award at the competition. More than 30 other displays from countries such as Peru, Italy, China, and Canada were entered in the five-day event.

World Orchid Conference Trust president Sandra Tillisch Svoboda said that the team demonstrated an impressive level of creativity and knowledge of orchids. "By combining floral artistry with an innovative interpretation of the space within a cavern, they presented a stunning, unique environment for our visitors to explore."

Gardens by the Bay won a total of 10 top accolades and 32 awards for individual plants in its first outing at the event held in Ecuador this year.

Last night, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong posted his congratulations on Facebook, calling it a fitting accolade to mark the Gardens' fifth anniversary. He wrote: "I've enjoyed greatly the many beautiful and creative displays conjured up by the team at the Gardens over the years. Looking forward to the upcoming Christmas-themed showcase!"