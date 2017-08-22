Gliders floating on cloud 9

These paragliders dazzled crowds on Sunday at the Acro Show by gliding past the sun above the eastern-most tip of Lake Geneva in Switzerland.

The ninth edition of Europe's largest acrobatic paragliding event, which saw more than 30,000 spectators, took place at the Place de l'Ouchettaz in the small town of Villeneuve at the weekend.

Every year, the Acro Show features various flying shows such as airplane demonstrations, sky-diving, speed-flying, hang-gliding, para- gliding and base-jumping, where people equipped with parachutes jump off fixed objects like buildings, bridges and cliffs.

The event is also known for its famous "Battles", a competition segment where two pilots, each in a plane, fly out at the same time and "fight" each other.