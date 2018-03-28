Getting on his high horse

Certainly, there can be no horsing around for this rider at the Creole Week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay.

One wrong move while trying to rein in this untamed horse could lead to serious injuries, but it does not stop riders from all over Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil from risking life and limb as they compete to be the best rider.

The event, which takes place during Easter week, has been held in Montevideo since 1925. It celebrates this group of skilled horsemen, known as gauchos.

In South American culture, gauchos are greatly admired for their skill, and are often the subject of folklore and literature.

They symbolise a love for nature, freedom and a rustic lifestyle, and wear simple clothing, which include a woollen poncho and a wide-brimmed hat.