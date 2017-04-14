Get floored by treasured tiles

Visitors to St George's Hall in Liverpool are sure to be floored by the magnificent Minton tiles that are on show.

The tiled floor in the Great Hall, which was completed in 1850, is considered one of the city's greatest treasures. It is usually covered by a protective wooden flooring, but it was unveiled to the public yesterday, and will be on display till next Wednesday.

Daily talks about its fascinating history have also been planned.

The floor is made up of more than 30,000 individual tiles manufactured by Mintons, a major ceramics manufacturing company in Britain.

The patterns depict the Roman god Neptune, sea nymphs, dolphins and tridents. It became well known as the largest Minton pavement in the world when it was constructed.

It was covered up in the 1860s so that events such as dancing could be held there without causing any damage to the beautiful tiles.