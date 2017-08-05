Germany jolted by stormy weather

The windmills of the Odervorland wind energy park near Sieversdorf, eastern Germany, were lit up by a stormy sky on Tuesday.

Germany is expected to continue experiencing bad weather at the weekend, reported AccuWeather. Severe weather warnings have been issued for parts of southern Germany, where cities such as Stuttgart and Munich had experienced high heat on Thursday.

This warm and humid air ahead of a cold front is helping to produce the thunderstorms.

Weather warnings for strong storms were also in place for the north of the country.