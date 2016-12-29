'Flour power' revelry in Spain

For residents of the Spanish town of Ibi, yesterday was probably the only day it would have been all right to get egg on their faces.

The annual Enfarinats festival was a colourful and messy fiesta that saw revellers throwing eggs, flour and firecrackers at each other in a mock coup d'etat, reported Agence France-Presse.

The 200-year-old festival coincides with the Catholic celebration of El Dia de los Inocentes, which is also Spain's April Fool's Day.

As part of the festivities, a group of married men called Els Enfarinats - or "the Floured Ones" in Catalan - stage a revolution against the authorities, taking control of the village for the day, pronouncing a host of ridiculous laws and fining citizens who infringe them.

Another group, La Oposicio, which means "the Opposition", tries to restore order.

Dressed in military garb, both sides then battle it out. At the end of the day, money collected from the "fines" is donated to charitable causes in the town.