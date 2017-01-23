Expect wetter days ahead

A bird soaring upwards as storm clouds approach a cluster of flats, as viewed from Block 440, Tampines Street 43, on Saturday.

According to the fortnightly weather outlook issued by the Meteorological Service Singapore last Monday, more showers are expected in the second half of the month due to prevailing North-East Monsoon conditions over the region. During this fortnight, low-level winds are expected to continue to blow from the north-east or north-west.

The last two weeks of January are expected to be wetter than the first. Short-duration thundery showers are expected on six to eight days, mostly in the afternoon, and on a few days, could extend into the evening.

For the coming week, a monsoon surge will probably develop over the southern South China Sea region. As a result, Singapore could experience periods of moderate to heavy rain lasting up to two days, accompanied by occasional windy conditions and cooler temperatures.

However, the rainfall for January is forecast to be slightly below normal. Nevertheless, be prepared to take along your umbrella when you are going out.