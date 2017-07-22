””

Excavator arm crashes into overhead bridge along Balestier Road: A timeline of what happened

An excavator being carried by a trailer crashed into an overhead bridge along Balestier Road on Friday (July 21) night. Work took place overnight to remove the damaged bridge. Here's a recap by The Straits Times team reporting from the scene.

9.30pm (July 21): The arm of an excavator being ferried on a trailer crashed into an overhead pedestrian bridge along Balestier Road. "There was a very loud noise. The bridge moved and then stood still," said one witness.
Part of Balestier Road was closed and traffic diverted.
9.55pm: The Land Transport Authority was alerted to the accident. The excavator was not fully retracted while being transported on the trailer.
12.58am: Police said the 57-year-old driver of the trailer and his 59-year-old employer were arrested in connection with the accident.
1.50am: Work began to set up road barriers and clear tree branches.
Work got underway to dismantle the overhead bridge.
4.45am: The damaged half of the overhead bridge was removed.
Around 5.20am: The entire overhead bridge was dismantled. LTA, in a statement issued later, said the structural integrity of the bridge had been compromised.
July 22: Workers cleaning up the top of the central column of the bridge before opening the roads to traffic.
Only the central column and the staircases of the overhead bridge were left standing.
Only the central column and the staircases of the overhead bridge were left standing.
7.30am: The affected roads reopened to traffic.
