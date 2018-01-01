Dressed for early New Year festival

The new year has arrived early for the Gurung community in Nepal.

These Nepalese women from the indigenous Gurung community were celebrating Tamu Lhosar last Saturday, which marks the beginning of the new Gurung calendar year.

The festival is celebrated on the 15th day of the Nepali month of Poush as the early sun rays reach the areas of Gurung settlements, and has been declared a public holiday in the country.

Members of the community mark the festival by wearing traditional attire and organising feasts and cultural programmes.

The Gurung people live in the high-altitude foothills of Nepal and many British Gurkha soldiers are from the community. The community is said to have migrated to the central region of Nepal from Mongolia in the 6th century, and now live primarily in the north-western region of the country.