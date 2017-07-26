Despicably cool

Minion mania continues to hold sway, judging by this sight in Lianyuan, in China's Hunan province, on Monday. Amid the current heatwave in China, the banana- loving yellow characters from the Despicable Me movie series were frolicking in the water to keep cool.

Almost six weeks after its Singapore release on June 15, Despicable Me 3 is still among the top 10 movies in Singapore and the United States, at seventh and sixth place respectively, according to the Cinematograph FilmExhibitors Association and boxofficemojo.com.

The sequel has raked in US$732.5 million (S$997 million) worldwide.

The spin-off movie for the lovable critters, Minions 2, is set for a 2020 release.