Critically endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtles rescued

Along with volunteers, the New England Aquarium in Quincy, Massachusetts has rescued over 180 endangered and hypothermic turtles from Cape Cod Bay in the past two weeks and have been flying them to other locations after rewarming them at their turtle hospital.
