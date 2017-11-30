Critically endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtles rescued

Along with volunteers, the New England Aquarium in Quincy, Massachusetts has rescued over 180 endangered and hypothermic turtles from Cape Cod Bay in the past two weeks and have been flying them to other locations after rewarming them at their turtle hospital.

Boxes carrying a total of 30 Kemp's ridley sea turtles, the world's most endangered species of sea turtle, are unloaded in the hangar at Marshfield Municipal Airport in Massachusetts, before being loaded onto a plane headed for North Carolina on Nov
Boxes carrying a total of 30 Kemp's ridley sea turtles, the world's most endangered species of sea turtle, are unloaded in the hangar at Marshfield Municipal Airport in Massachusetts, before being loaded onto a plane headed for North Carolina on Nov 29, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Workers perform a procedure on a sea turtle at New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital on Nov 29, 2017.
Workers perform a procedure on a sea turtle at New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital on Nov 29, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
The New England Aquarium has been taking in rescued turtles to rewarm them to a proper body temperature before sending them away to warmer locations in the United States where the turtles will not die from the cold water and can be completely rehabi
The New England Aquarium has been taking in rescued turtles to rewarm them to a proper body temperature before sending them away to warmer locations in the United States where the turtles will not die from the cold water and can be completely rehabilitated.PHOTO: AFP
Kemp's ridley sea turtles sit in a warming pool at New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital.
Kemp's ridley sea turtles sit in a warming pool at New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital.PHOTO: AFP
A worker inspects a Kemp's ridley sea turtle at New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital.
A worker inspects a Kemp's ridley sea turtle at New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital.PHOTO: AFP
A sea turtle swims in a tank at New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital.
A sea turtle swims in a tank at New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital.PHOTO: AFP
A worker at New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital photographs a Kemp's Ridley sea turtle that was rescued from a beach in Cape Cod Bay earlier in the day on Nov 29, 2017.
A worker at New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital photographs a Kemp's Ridley sea turtle that was rescued from a beach in Cape Cod Bay earlier in the day on Nov 29, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Workers at New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital check on a Kemp's ridley sea turtle.
Workers at New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital check on a Kemp's ridley sea turtle.PHOTO: AFP
Published
27 min ago