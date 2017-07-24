Creating art, step by step
With 24 hours to discover Singapore, what would be the sights to see? The Straits Times Picture Desk partners with Leica to uncover unique moments in this weekly photo series.
Artist Adam Wang spray-painting the base layers of a collaborative installation piece on the spiral staircase at the New Majestic Hotel lobby in Bukit Pasoh at 4.49pm.
More than 60 designers, artists, craftsmen and chefs took over the hotel's 30 rooms to set up pop-up ateliers, art installations, tasting bars and workshops in an event held in late May called Multiply: A Majestic Playground.
This photograph was shot using the Leica SL mirrorless digital camera with the Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-90mm f/2.8-4 ASPH. lens.