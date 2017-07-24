Creating art, step by step

Artist Adam Wang spray-painting the base layers of a collaborative installation piece on the spiral staircase at the New Majestic Hotel lobby in Bukit Pasoh at 4.49pm.

More than 60 designers, artists, craftsmen and chefs took over the hotel's 30 rooms to set up pop-up ateliers, art installations, tasting bars and workshops in an event held in late May called Multiply: A Majestic Playground.

This photograph was shot using the Leica SL mirrorless digital camera with the Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-90mm f/2.8-4 ASPH. lens.