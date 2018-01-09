Courtside view of nature's power play

Nature may have served up a powerful display of its own, but yesterday belonged to German former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber (in red) as she defeated Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic in the first round of the Sydney International tennis tournament.

It had not seemed like that at first, after Kerber lost the first set and heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunder forced organisers to suspend play twice.

But then, the German rebounded to win the next two sets at the Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre.

Yesterday's severe thunderstorms and damaging winds in some parts of New South Wales came even as the state sweltered under some of the hottest weather it had experienced of late.

On Sunday, temperatures in its capital Sydney hit 47.3 deg C, the highest the thermometer had climbed in 79 years there.

But relief is in sight, meteorologists said yesterday, with a southerly change expected to cool things down in the Australian city by later today.