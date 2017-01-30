Cool way to cross frozen lake

Sledges were a "n-ice" way to travel for these children, as they and others made their way over the frozen surface of Lake Balaton, about 160km south-west of Budapest in Hungary, on Saturday.

They were taking part in the annual cross-slide event, in which participants complete the roughly 5km distance between the towns of Badacsony and Fonyod on opposite sides of the lake. That day, more than 1,000 people made the trip on foot, skate or sledge, said European Pressphoto Agency.

The lake is the largest in Central Europe, and one of the region's most popular tourist destinations.