Cold start to the day

These students from the Swaminarayan Gurukul school in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, India, were part of thousands taking part in the "Magh Snan", or holy bath, on Monday.

Magh Snan is an auspicious bathing ritual that is performed in the "Magh" month of the traditional Hindu calendar.

Hindu devotees believe that by performing the ritual bath during this month, they will be freed from their sins and blessed with a fruitful life and salvation.

Like many others, the students of Swaminarayan Gurukul will perform the bath daily for the whole month. Although they have hot water facilities, the students will take a cold bath every day for good health and to improve their immunity.