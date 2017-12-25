Christmas glow brings smiles to Orchard

Shoppers pausing for a shot with the Christmas glitter outside Paragon shopping centre in Orchard Road yesterday, as thousands thronged the shopping district to make last-minute purchases.

Orchard Road has been buzzing in recent weeks. Retailers say it is a reflection of what has been a busier-than-normal festive period.

Many retailers have reported a surge in spending on the back of Black Friday sales and other festive promotions.

The improved sentiment was also reflected in a Nielsen survey, which showed a rise in consumer confidence here in the third quarter of this year on the back of the improving economy.