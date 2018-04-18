Chilling moment in US history

Photographer Ryan Kelly has been awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography for this photo of a car slamming into a crowd protesting against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year.

The Washington Post has said the chilling image would define that moment in American history.

Mr Kelly had been covering the Unite The Right rally for The Daily Progress newspaper on Aug 12 last year when chaos broke out. One person - Ms Heather Heyer - was killed and 19 others injured.

After learning of his win, Mr Kelly told The Associated Press: "This is an incredible honour, the Pulitzer awards have always meant so much to me... But mostly I'm still heartbroken for Heather Heyer's family and everybody else who was affected by that tragic violence."