Southern Germany's Hohenschwangau castle, near Fuessen in the Allgaeu region, must have made for a welcome sight amid the freezing cold yesterday.

Until the 16th century, its owners were the knights of Schwangau, according to the castle's official website.

Later, it changed hands a couple of times and was partially destroyed during several wars.

In 1832, King Maximilian II, who was crown prince at the time, had the castle rebuilt according to original plans. In April 1829, he had discovered the historic site during a walking tour and been enchanted by the beauty of the area.

After the reconstruction, it became the summer and hunting residence of the Bavarian royal family.

Since 1928, the Wilttelsbacher Ausgleichsfonds have owned the castle.

Easter for many across Germany meant either snow, rain, or even both over the weekend. And the chilly weather is set to continue, said The Local's German edition.

From Berlin to Munich, snow fell across the country over the weekend, making the springtime holiday feel more wintry than perhaps many had hoped.

The cold, damp weather is set to continue this week, according to the German Weather Service, with temperatures yesterday hovering between 2 deg C and 4 deg C throughout the country.