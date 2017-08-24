Child's world awakens at night

Billed as a child's perspective of the real world, Globe's central character creates a domain that transcends religion, esotericism and cultural traditions.

The production by Close-Act Theatre is one of the highlights of the 2017 Singapore Night Festival.

The alienating, fairy-like spectacle uses circus techniques, pyrotechnics and video projection to create a visualisation of liberty and the joy of flying.

The performance is presented in and around a large sphere. Props are exposed and accompanied by sound from all sides, reminiscent of a pop concert.

Established in 1991, Close-Act is an international street theatre company that combines various disciplines of performing arts, including music and circus, with stunning visual representations.

Especially suitable for urban public areas, the performances are interactive and surprising, often with performers moving among the audience.

You can catch Globe from tonight until Saturday, from 8pm to 8.30pm, and 10.30pm to 11pm, at Cathay Green. Admission is free.

Visit http://nightfestival.sg/ to view the festival programme and map.