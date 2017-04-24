Cheers to Beer Yoga

Raise a glass - or a bottle if you prefer - to the new fitness craze making its way around the world: Beer Yoga.

The movement's roots go back to Berlin when certified yoga teachers Emily and Jhula decided to combine two of their great loves - beer and yoga - to create BierYoga in 2015.

The practice involves carrying out traditional yoga poses with bottles of beer as props.

Participants in these sessions, which usually last an hour, can take sips of the alcohol in between but are advised to limit their drinking to just one or two bottles.

Combining these two age-old therapies for body and mind has proved quite popular, with fitness enthusiasts from cities such as Bangkok (above), Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland and Singapore all having tried their hand at it.

Emily and Jhula point out that the practice is not just a pleasant diversion.

"Beer Yoga is fun, but it is no joke," says their official website. "We take the philosophies of yoga and pair it with the pleasure of beer-drinking to reach your highest level of consciousness."