Bright lights, big city

Visitors were dazzled by the Phosphene installation created by Singapore University of Technology and Design team Praxis+, a winding cavern of twinkling lights, during a media preview of the Singapore Night Festival 2017 last night.

Themed "10 Magical Years", the 10th anniversary of the popular festival features a line-up of dazzling light art installations in the heart of the city.

The festival will also feature musical performances and longer opening hours for several cultural landmarks such as the Peranakan Museum and The Substation.

The festival, which was introduced in 2008 to enliven the Bras Basah-Bugis arts and heritage district, has grown over the years.

In its first year, it had six partners and drew 60,000 people. In recent years, this has grown to about 70 partners and more than 500,000 attendees.

Catch this year's festival between 7.30pm and midnight from tomorrow until Aug 26.